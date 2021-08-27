See All Allergists & Immunologists in Downers Grove, IL
Dr. Asya Segalene, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.6 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Asya Segalene, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rush St. Luke's Medical School

Dr. Segalene works at Allergy & Asthma Associates of DuPage in Downers Grove, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pollen Allergy and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Downers Grove
    3825 Highland Ave Ste 2B, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 852-4050
    Wednesday
    4:00pm - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Naperville
    1020 E Ogden Ave Ste 205, Naperville, IL 60563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 852-4050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Asya Segalene, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Lithuanian, Polish, Russian and Yiddish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053391094
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush St. Luke's Medical School
    Fellowship
    Undergraduate School
    • Vilnius V Kapsukas State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asya Segalene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segalene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Segalene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Segalene has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pollen Allergy and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Segalene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Segalene speaks Lithuanian, Polish, Russian and Yiddish.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Segalene. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segalene.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segalene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segalene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

