Dr. Trakht has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asya Trakht, MD
Overview of Dr. Asya Trakht, MD
Dr. Asya Trakht, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Trakht works at
Dr. Trakht's Office Locations
1
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
2
Caremount Medical PC110 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
3
The Ambulatory Surgery Center of Westchester34 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 244-6759
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Trakht has been my ob/gyn for about 7 years. She was my dr throughout both my pregnancies. She is very informative and also caring. I never felt rushed or that she didnt have the baby and my best interests in mind. She is a great dr!
About Dr. Asya Trakht, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1649345521
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Trakht accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Trakht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Trakht has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trakht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Trakht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trakht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trakht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trakht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.