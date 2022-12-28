Dr. Atabak Allaei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allaei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atabak Allaei, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Atabak Allaei, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They completed their fellowship with Washington Univ Barnes Jewish Hosp
Dr. Allaei works at
Locations
-
1
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-3277Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Vascular & Interventional Radiology Dept.3751 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (310) 423-3277Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allaei?
I saw the doctor for the hydrocele procedure. The procedure and expectations was explained very well. I didn’t have too much discomfort or downtime. I did have to go in for 2 treatments but it is resolved now and I didn’t have to have surgery. 10 stars
About Dr. Atabak Allaei, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- English
- 1720390420
Education & Certifications
- Washington Univ Barnes Jewish Hosp
- State University of New York
- Arrowhead Reg Med Ctr
- University Of California San Diego
- Diagnostic Radiology, Interventional Radiology & Vascular Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allaei has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allaei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allaei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allaei works at
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Allaei. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allaei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allaei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allaei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.