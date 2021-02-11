Dr. Atanase Craciun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craciun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atanase Craciun, MD
Dr. Atanase Craciun, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
- Hillcrest Hospital
- Marymount Hospital
- Medina Hospital
- South Pointe Hospital
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
Dr. Craciun is probably one of the best doctors I’ve ever worked with. He is patient, understanding and thorough. He explains things in great detail and he doesn’t brush off any of your concerns. He listens then acts swiftly. I’m so blessed to have him as one of my neurologists.
- English, Romanian
Dr. Craciun has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Craciun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Craciun speaks Romanian.
