Dr. Atanu Biswas, MD
Overview of Dr. Atanu Biswas, MD
Dr. Atanu Biswas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.
Biswas Plastic Surgery9401 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 140, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 594-7400
West Valley Office14418 W Meeker Blvd Ste 205 Bldg B, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (602) 266-2772
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Biswas has been my surgeon for several surgeries of which they have been extremely difficult procedures. He has always went above and beyond to do an excellent job with great results. He is very compassionate, caring and listens to your needs. He answers your questions without hesitation and is extremely knowledgeable in his field. He will spend whatever time is needed to help you. I would recommend him to anyone who is in need of an excellent plastic surgeon.
About Dr. Atanu Biswas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Bengali
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Arizona
- University of Arizona
- E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med
- University of Tennessee
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Biswas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biswas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biswas has seen patients for Breast Ptosis and Liposuction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biswas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Biswas speaks Bengali.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Biswas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biswas.
