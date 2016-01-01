Overview

Dr. Ataul Mohammed Osmani, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Mohammed Osmani works at Jackson Medical PLLC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.