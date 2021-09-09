Dr. Ata Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ata Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ata Ahmad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ata Ahmad and Associates13624 Michel Rd Ste 101, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 317-3747MondayClosedTuesday12:00pm - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Ata Ahmad and Associates11740 Fm 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 805-4035
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmad?
Dr. Ahmad is a very professional caring Doctor, the time he takes to explain the procedure and the time he takes with his patients is comforting, from the first time we meet Dr. Ahmad he showed us his concern for what needed to be done to correct problem all the way thru the surgery and all the way to the follow up visit after recovery, he really cares for the well being of my husband and always with a smile, and compassion, and his staff also were very caring and professional.
About Dr. Ata Ahmad, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Urdu
- 1649289877
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Science Center - New Orleans, Louisiana
- Louisiana State University Health Science Center - New Orleans, Louisiana
- Louisiana State University Health Science Center - New Orleans, Louisiana
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Gallstones and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmad speaks Urdu.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.