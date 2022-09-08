Overview of Dr. Atef Israel, MD

Dr. Atef Israel, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from Faculty Of Medicine|Faculty Of Medicine Alexandria University and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Saint Luke's East Hospital.



Dr. Israel works at KC Pain Centers - Lees Summit in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Neck Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.