Dr. Atef Labib, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Atef Labib, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Kasr El Ainy Fac Med, Cairo U.

Dr. Labib works at Mercy Health -Heart And Vascular Institute in Youngstown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hmhpohio Heart Institute
    1001 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504 (330) 747-6446

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain Evaluation
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Tilt Table Testing
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Tilt Table Testing

Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 14, 2021
    The best cardiologist in the entire area! He saved my life.
    About Dr. Atef Labib, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 53 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1194755157
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    • Franklin Square Hospital Center
    • Kasr El Ainy Fac Med, Cairo U
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Atef Labib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Labib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Labib works at Mercy Health -Heart And Vascular Institute in Youngstown, OH. View the full address on Dr. Labib’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Labib. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labib.

