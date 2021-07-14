Dr. Atef Labib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atef Labib, MD
Dr. Atef Labib, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Kasr El Ainy Fac Med, Cairo U.
Hmhpohio Heart Institute1001 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504 Directions (330) 747-6446
The best cardiologist in the entire area! He saved my life.
About Dr. Atef Labib, MD
- Cardiology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1194755157
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Franklin Square Hospital Center
- Kasr El Ainy Fac Med, Cairo U
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Labib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Labib speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Labib. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labib.
