Dr. Atef Mohty, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.8 (160)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Atef Mohty, MD

Dr. Atef Mohty, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Montpellier/Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Mohty works at HAND & UPPER EXTREMITY SPECIAL in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Mohty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hand & Upper Extremity Special
    10250 N 92nd St Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 551-7083

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Colloid Cyst Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 160 ratings
    Patient Ratings (160)
    5 Star
    (149)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    The best ever ! Wish you postponed your retirement
    Andrew A — Dec 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Atef Mohty, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497863179
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hand Surgery Phoenix Arizona, 1991
    Residency
    • Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgery, 1989
    Internship
    • Montpellier Hospitals, 1982
    Medical Education
    • University Of Montpellier/Faculty Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Atef Mohty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohty has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohty works at HAND & UPPER EXTREMITY SPECIAL in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Mohty’s profile.

    Dr. Mohty speaks Arabic, French and German.

    160 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

