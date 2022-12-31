Overview of Dr. Atef Mohty, MD

Dr. Atef Mohty, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Montpellier/Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Mohty works at HAND & UPPER EXTREMITY SPECIAL in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.