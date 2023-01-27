Dr. Ateka Zaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ateka Zaki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ateka Zaki, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, TX. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Zaki works at
Locations
Empathy First Clinical Counseling and Consulting Pllc7790 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 103, Richmond, TX 77406 Directions (281) 242-5400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of four different psychiatrists in the past 10 years. Dr. Zaki has been my doctor for the last two years. She is by far the best. She is very knowledgeable of the newest and upcoming medications and provides great treatment plans. It has been very comforting that she truly cares. The other doctors did not show her level of care and knowledge of medications.
About Dr. Ateka Zaki, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Hindi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School At Houston
- Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Zaki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Zaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Zaki works at
Dr. Zaki speaks Hindi and Urdu.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaki. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9.
