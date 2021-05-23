Dr. Athan Kartsonis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kartsonis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Athan Kartsonis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Athan Kartsonis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Athan P Kartsonis MD1301 Hickory St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 984-1981
Surgery Center of Melbourne1401 S Apollo Blvd Ste B, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a caring, kind man & knows his patients needs.. He can anticipate questions before asked. He always will give clear & understandable answer to your questions. Dr. Kartsonis has the ability to make you comfortable even when you are apprehensive about the upcoming procedure.
About Dr. Athan Kartsonis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kartsonis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kartsonis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kartsonis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kartsonis has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kartsonis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kartsonis speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kartsonis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kartsonis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kartsonis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kartsonis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.