Dr. Athanasios Dalagiannis, MD
Dr. Athanasios Dalagiannis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Main Office1360 Arrowhead Dr, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 887-7000
Arrowhead Plastic Surgeons Inc12621 Eckel Junction Rd Ste 2400, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 887-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tom did an excellent job fixing my finger. It broke off in 3 different directions. I liked his office. His office was cool. Tom is my dad. I love Him. Please give him business. Thank You
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1871565267
- Nyu Hosp Meeth
- Fairview Hosp/Cleveland Clin Hlth Sys
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- Case Western Reserve University
Dr. Dalagiannis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalagiannis accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalagiannis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalagiannis has seen patients for Burn Injuries and Second-Degree Burns, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalagiannis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dalagiannis speaks Greek.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalagiannis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalagiannis.
