Dr. Athanasios Dousmanis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dousmanis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Athanasios Dousmanis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Athanasios Dousmanis, MD
Dr. Athanasios Dousmanis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Yonkers, NY.
Dr. Dousmanis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dousmanis' Office Locations
-
1
NeurologyRidge Hill Rd, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions
- 2 Ridge Hill 73 Market Street, Suite 217, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dousmanis?
I have recently switched neurologists over the last year the one who diagnosed me with MS 20 years ago to one in my network. It took me ages to find one I thought who could partly, at least fill the shoes of the first. And I’m delighted to say Dr. Dousmanis is fantastic! He takes the time to ask me how I’m feeling, what’s new, what’s working and what’s not. He listens and comments. And his staff is first rate. He’s conservative in his suggestions and wants my input. Do not hesitate, call him!
About Dr. Athanasios Dousmanis, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1346331477
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dousmanis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dousmanis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dousmanis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dousmanis works at
Dr. Dousmanis has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dousmanis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dousmanis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dousmanis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dousmanis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dousmanis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.