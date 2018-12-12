Overview of Dr. Athanasios Dousmanis, MD

Dr. Athanasios Dousmanis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Yonkers, NY.



Dr. Dousmanis works at Neurology in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.