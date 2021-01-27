Dr. Magimbi accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Athanasios Magimbi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Athanasios Magimbi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tracy, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from National and Kapodistrian University Of Athens and is affiliated with Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
Pranjal Patel MD Inc.1530 Bessie Ave Ste 105, Tracy, CA 95376 Directions (209) 832-2095
- Sutter Tracy Community Hospital
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr Magimbi is great. He is not a pill pusher he tries to find a solution to pills but if you need them he will start low dose and will constantly check on you. He is extremely easy to talk to and will listen to you. I would recommend him 100%. If there is a downside it’s because he is sometimes late to appointments because he gets called out to the hospital or an operation ran over etc. but he is well worth the wait and if you know it might happen you can’t get angry.
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1851470959
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- National and Kapodistrian University Of Athens
