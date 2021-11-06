See All Ophthalmologists in Olympia Fields, IL
Dr. Athanasios Marneris, DO

Ophthalmology
5.0 (4)
Dr. Athanasios Marneris, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. 

Dr. Marneris works at Multack Eye Care in Olympia Fields, IL with other offices in Frankfort, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marneris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Multack Eye Care Sc
    20303 Crawford Ave Ste LL1, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 898-1858
  2. 2
    Multack Eye Care Sc
    22200 Wolf Rd, Frankfort, IL 60423 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 889-3333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 06, 2021
    Was highly recommended by a friend of mine to go see Dr. Marneris for my cataracts. She had her cataracts taken out by him and was very pleased. I've been wearing glasses my whole life. First time I've ever been able to see this clear since I was a child. Staff was very friendly. Long appointment time, but they really explain whats going on. Very happy with my experience and highly recommend.
    About Dr. Athanasios Marneris, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467866228
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marneris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marneris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marneris has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marneris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Marneris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marneris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marneris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marneris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

