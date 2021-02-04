Dr. Athanasios Papakostas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papakostas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Athanasios Papakostas, MD
Overview of Dr. Athanasios Papakostas, MD
Dr. Athanasios Papakostas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National & Kapodistrian and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Weill Medical College of Cornell1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 962-2020Thursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Excellent surgeon! He has operated on both eyes for retinal detachments and saved my vision.
About Dr. Athanasios Papakostas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1588975346
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- MetroWest Medical Center Framingham Union Hospital
- University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National & Kapodistrian
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Papakostas speaks Greek.
