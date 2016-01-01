Overview

Dr. Athanasios Stoyioglou, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Evangelical Community Hospital and Medical Center Of South Arkansas.



Dr. Stoyioglou works at Geisinger Medical Center CAR in Danville, PA with other offices in El Dorado, AR, Magnolia, AR and Camden, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.