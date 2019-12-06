Dr. Drimoussis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Athanassio Drimoussis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Athanassio Drimoussis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from University of Athens Medical School and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Drimoussis works at
Locations
1
Cochran Office19531 Cochran Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Directions (941) 255-3535Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
2
Millennium Physician Group- Fort Myers/Cape Coral12700 Creekside Ln Ste 201, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 600-7808
3
E. Gonzalez MD PA4755 Summerlin Rd Ste 8, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 600-7808
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Drimoussis for three or four years now. When I first walked into Dr. Drimoussis office I was a mess, my A1C was through the roof, I was tired all the time, I had developed Diabetic Retinopothy and Neuropothy in my feet and hands. Dr. Drimoussis had me come into the office every week until he got my numbers under control. I have seen several Endo doctors over the years and Dr. D is the absolute best. He tells it like it is and I need that kind of guidance. Thank You Dr. D and to your entire staff. I appreciate you care.
About Dr. Athanassio Drimoussis, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, German
- 1346241254
Education & Certifications
- Nassau County Medical Center, State University Of New York/SUNY
- New Rochelle Medical Center, New York Medical College
- New York Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center North Shore University Hospital
- University of Athens Medical School
