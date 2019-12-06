See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Port Charlotte, FL
Dr. Athanassio Drimoussis, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.8 (86)
Overview

Dr. Athanassio Drimoussis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from University of Athens Medical School and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Drimoussis works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Port Charlotte, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cochran Office
    19531 Cochran Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 255-3535
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Millennium Physician Group- Fort Myers/Cape Coral
    12700 Creekside Ln Ste 201, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 600-7808
  3. 3
    E. Gonzalez MD PA
    4755 Summerlin Rd Ste 8, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 600-7808

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dyslipidemia
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dyslipidemia
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Dec 06, 2019
    I have been going to Dr. Drimoussis for three or four years now. When I first walked into Dr. Drimoussis office I was a mess, my A1C was through the roof, I was tired all the time, I had developed Diabetic Retinopothy and Neuropothy in my feet and hands. Dr. Drimoussis had me come into the office every week until he got my numbers under control. I have seen several Endo doctors over the years and Dr. D is the absolute best. He tells it like it is and I need that kind of guidance. Thank You Dr. D and to your entire staff. I appreciate you care.
    Ricky Hopkins — Dec 06, 2019
    About Dr. Athanassio Drimoussis, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1346241254
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nassau County Medical Center, State University Of New York/SUNY
    Residency
    • New Rochelle Medical Center, New York Medical College
    Internship
    • New York Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center North Shore University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Athens Medical School
