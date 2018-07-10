Overview of Dr. Athanassios Petrotos, MD

Dr. Athanassios Petrotos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CARVER CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Petrotos works at Greenwich Hospital in Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Open and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.