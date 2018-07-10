Dr. Athanassios Petrotos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrotos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Athanassios Petrotos, MD
Overview of Dr. Athanassios Petrotos, MD
Dr. Athanassios Petrotos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CARVER CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Petrotos works at
Dr. Petrotos' Office Locations
1
Greenwich Hospital5 Perryridge Rd, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 863-4300
2
Greenwich Hospital55 Holly Hill Ln, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 863-2920
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Not only is Dr. Petrotos a great surgeon, but he has excellent bedside-manner and even took the time to call my parents in South Africa after my emergency surgery to let them know how it went. Very few doctors will go above and beyond the way he does. Dr. Petrotos went out of his way to make me feel comfortable and to explain the procedure to me in detail. I am so relieved that he was my doctor. 10 stars! Highly recommended!
About Dr. Athanassios Petrotos, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1861566002
Education & Certifications
- CARVER CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petrotos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petrotos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petrotos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petrotos works at
Dr. Petrotos has seen patients for Appendectomy, Open and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petrotos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Petrotos speaks Greek.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrotos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrotos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrotos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrotos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.