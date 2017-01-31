Overview of Dr. Athena Howard, MD

Dr. Athena Howard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Howard works at DURHAM VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER in Durham, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.