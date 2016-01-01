Overview

Dr. Athena Poppas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital, Sturdy Memorial Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Poppas works at Cardiovascular Institute in Providence, RI with other offices in East Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.