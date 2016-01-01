Dr. Athena Poppas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poppas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Athena Poppas, MD
Dr. Athena Poppas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital, Sturdy Memorial Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
Miriam Cardiology Inc.208 Collyer St Ste 100, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 793-7191
Dialysis Center of Rhode Island Hospital950 Warren Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 228-2020
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-1670Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Athena Poppas, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
Dr. Poppas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poppas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poppas speaks Greek.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Poppas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poppas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poppas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poppas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.