Dr. Athena Theodosatos, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theodosatos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Athena Theodosatos, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Athena Theodosatos, DO is a Dermatologist in Apopka, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey - D.O and is affiliated with AdventHealth Apopka and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Theodosatos works at
Locations
-
1
Theo Medical Dermatology3030 E Semoran Blvd Ste 258, Apopka, FL 32703 Directions (407) 987-3051Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Apopka
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Theodosatos?
Dr. Theo is excellent and really cares about her patients wholistically
About Dr. Athena Theodosatos, DO
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730328691
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology Training, Tampa, FL
- University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey - D.O
- University of South Florida
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Theodosatos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theodosatos accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Theodosatos using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Theodosatos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Theodosatos works at
Dr. Theodosatos has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Theodosatos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Theodosatos speaks Spanish.
1031 patients have reviewed Dr. Theodosatos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theodosatos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theodosatos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Theodosatos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.