Overview

Dr. Athena Theodosatos, DO is a Dermatologist in Apopka, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey - D.O and is affiliated with AdventHealth Apopka and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Theodosatos works at Theo Medical Dermatology in Apopka, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.