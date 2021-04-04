Dr. Athena C Whitfield, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Athena C Whitfield, DDS
Overview
Dr. Athena C Whitfield, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Temple, TX.
Dr. Whitfield works at
Locations
-
1
Midway Ortho Pedo5008 Midway Dr, Temple, TX 76502 Directions (254) 274-9844
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Dental Select
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lincoln Financial Group
- MetLife
- Mutual of Omaha
- One Call Care Management
- Principal Financial Group
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whitfield?
Dr. Athena is always a pleasure!! My kids love her upbeat and calmly personality. They have never feared their appointments and actually have discuss hopes of becoming a dentist. She explains things they need/can do as children to ensure healthy teeth. Dr. Athena is nothing less than AMAZING !!
About Dr. Athena C Whitfield, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1730594409
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitfield has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Whitfield using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Whitfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitfield works at
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.