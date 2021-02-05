Dr. Ather Anis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ather Anis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ather Anis, MD
Dr. Ather Anis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They completed their fellowship with Boston University|Thomas Jefferson University|University of Medicine and Dentistry
Dr. Anis works at
Dr. Anis' Office Locations
Heart & Vascular Specialists PC19450 Deerfield Ave Ste 325, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (571) 470-7634Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
From all of my visits, staff, office operations and processes are simple and straightforward. All of the staff are very focused to accomplish a smooth flow. Absolutely no complaints. I've always had a great and appropriate level of care.
About Dr. Ather Anis, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1184770349
Education & Certifications
- Boston University|Thomas Jefferson University|University of Medicine and Dentistry
- University of Medicine and Dentistry
- Georgetown University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anis works at
Dr. Anis has seen patients for Limb Swelling and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anis speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Anis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.