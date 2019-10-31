Overview

Dr. Ather Bukhari, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Dr. Bukhari works at Lakeland Hospitals At Niles and St Joseph Inc in Saint Joseph, MI with other offices in Niles, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.