Dr. Ather Bukhari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bukhari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ather Bukhari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ather Bukhari, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.
Dr. Bukhari works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lakeland Hospitals At Niles and St Joseph Inc1234 Napier Ave, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 983-8855Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- 2 42 N Saint Joseph Ave, Niles, MI 49120 Directions (269) 687-8744
-
3
Great Lakes Gastroenterology Pllc3903 Hollywood Rd, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 408-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- North America Administrators (NAA)
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Physicians' Care Network
- Priority Health
- Starmark
- Thrivent Financial
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bukhari?
Dr. Bukhari treated me for stomach issues. He took time to explain the procedure and my results. Weeks later I had a gallbladder attack. I wanted advice for dealing with this issue. He called me himself and answered all my questions even though his practice doesn’t deal with the gallbladder. I really appreciated that he called me. His staff relayed my questions, and the surgery center and office in St Joe was great.
About Dr. Ather Bukhari, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1992798391
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bukhari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bukhari accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bukhari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bukhari works at
Dr. Bukhari has seen patients for Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bukhari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bukhari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bukhari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bukhari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bukhari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.