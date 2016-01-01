Overview of Dr. Ather Khokhar, MD

Dr. Ather Khokhar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland.



Dr. Khokhar works at Nephrology Physicians of Houston in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.