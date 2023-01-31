Dr. Athira Unnikrishnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unnikrishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Athira Unnikrishnan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Athira Unnikrishnan, MD
Dr. Athira Unnikrishnan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Columbus Community Hospital and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Unnikrishnan's Office Locations
Austin Brain Tumor Center901 W 38th St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 421-4100Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Community Hospital
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and knowledgeable. Dr. Unnikrishnan is fantastic. She explains procedures and answers all my questions.
About Dr. Athira Unnikrishnan, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Unnikrishnan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Unnikrishnan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Unnikrishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Unnikrishnan speaks Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Unnikrishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unnikrishnan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unnikrishnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unnikrishnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.