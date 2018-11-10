Dr. Athiya Javid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Athiya Javid, MD
Overview
Dr. Athiya Javid, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University|Osmania University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and O'Connor Hospital.
Dr. Javid works at
Locations
Athiya D.Javid555 Knowles Dr Ste 109, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 683-9906
Athiya Javid, MD200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 320, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 683-9887
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She extremely patient and not in a hurry to do c section for money. Full of great advice. Have delivered my 8 kids. I would highly recommend her. Her office always called to update on my blood work status, results, ultrasound referral etc.
About Dr. Athiya Javid, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1932183159
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University|Osmania University
