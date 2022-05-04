Dr. Atif Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atif Ahmed, MD
Overview of Dr. Atif Ahmed, MD
Dr. Atif Ahmed, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
Rothman Orthopaedics - East Orlando, FL7975 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 330, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (800) 769-4879Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had to have emergency surgery not only was Dr. Ahmed so is his staff. They kept me informed while I waited. They explained the surgery and after care that are so nice
About Dr. Atif Ahmed, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1184981789
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Pelvic Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
