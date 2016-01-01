Overview of Dr. Atif Ghander, MD

Dr. Atif Ghander, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 66 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.



Dr. Ghander works at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.