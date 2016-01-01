Dr. Atif Ghander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atif Ghander, MD
Overview of Dr. Atif Ghander, MD
Dr. Atif Ghander, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 66 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.
Dr. Ghander works at
Dr. Ghander's Office Locations
Clara Maass Medical Center1 Clara Maass Dr, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 450-5913MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Atif Ghander, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 66 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1427153519
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghander has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghander speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghander. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.