Overview of Dr. Atif Haque, MD

Dr. Atif Haque, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.



Dr. Haque works at Fort Worth Brain and Spine Institute in Weatherford, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lumbar Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.