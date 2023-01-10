Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atif Hussain, MD
Overview
Dr. Atif Hussain, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Dr. Hussain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists2505 Scripture St Ste 100, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 320-2188
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hussain?
Excellent
About Dr. Atif Hussain, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1417905431
Education & Certifications
- St Michael's Hospital The Fitzgerald Academy
- Loyola University Of Chicago Stritch School Of Me
- St Michael's Hospital The Fitzgerald Academy
- MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain works at
Dr. Hussain has seen patients for Hypertension, Carotid Artery Disease and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.