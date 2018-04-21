Overview of Dr. Atif Iqbal, MD

Dr. Atif Iqbal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Potsdam, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Iqbal works at Lawrence Avenue Cardiology in Potsdam, NY with other offices in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.