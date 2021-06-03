Overview

Dr. Atif Iqbal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore.



Dr. Iqbal works at New Life Surgery, Fountain Valley, CA in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.