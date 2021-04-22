Overview

Dr. Atif Khan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Walden Surgical, Concord, MA in Concord, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.