Overview of Dr. Atif Qadeer, MD

Dr. Atif Qadeer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Montclair, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Qadeer works at Inland Physicians Medical Group in Montclair, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.