Dr. Atif Rizvi, DDS is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Colonial Heights, VA. They graduated from UCLA|University of California At Los Angeles.



Dr. Rizvi works at Dentistry By Design in Colonial Heights, VA with other offices in Minnetonka, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.