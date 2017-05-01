Dr. Atif Rizvi, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atif Rizvi, DDS
Overview
Dr. Atif Rizvi, DDS is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Colonial Heights, VA. They graduated from UCLA|University of California At Los Angeles.
Dr. Rizvi works at
Locations
-
1
Dentistry By Design241 Charles H Dimmock Pkwy Ste 2, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 395-8685
-
2
Dentistry By Design17809 Hutchins Dr Ste 108, Minnetonka, MN 55345 Directions (952) 208-4724
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- Ucare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rizvi?
My experience with Dr. Rizvi has been absolutely first class. His level of care is the best I've experienced from a dentist, his eye for detail, explanation of care and kind nature has made my experience fantastic!
About Dr. Atif Rizvi, DDS
- Cosmetic Dentistry
- English, Arabic and Urdu
- 1912109547
Education & Certifications
- Harvard School of Dental Medicine
- Columbia University New York
- Harbor UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA|University of California At Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rizvi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rizvi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rizvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rizvi works at
Dr. Rizvi speaks Arabic and Urdu.
328 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizvi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizvi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.