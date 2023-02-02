Overview

Dr. Atif Shahzad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Shahzad works at Advanced Gastroenterology in Kingwood, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.