Dr. Atif Sohail, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Atif Sohail, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Punjab Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Practice5225 Matlock Rd, Arlington, TX 76018 Directions (817) 419-7220Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant visit at Dr. Sohail's office, the staff were very friendly and caring as well
About Dr. Atif Sohail, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1265431787
Education & Certifications
- U Sc
- Palmetto Hlth Alliance, Cardiovascular Diseases Univ Hosp Of Arkansas, Internal Medicine
- University Of Arkansas For Med Scien
- Punjab Medical College
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sohail has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sohail accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sohail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sohail has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Unstable Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sohail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sohail speaks Punjabi and Urdu.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sohail. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sohail.
