Dr. Atilla Ertan, MD
Overview
Dr. Atilla Ertan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from U Ankara Fac Med and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Ertan works at
Locations
Memorial Hermann Digestive Disease Cente6400 Fannin St Ste 1400, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 704-3435Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love his patience, professionalism and knowledge.
About Dr. Atilla Ertan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 60 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- U Ankara Fac Med
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ertan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ertan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ertan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ertan works at
Dr. Ertan has seen patients for Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ertan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ertan speaks French.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Ertan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ertan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ertan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ertan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.