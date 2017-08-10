Overview

Dr. Atilla Ertan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from U Ankara Fac Med and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Ertan works at UTHealth McGovern Medical School & Memorial Hermann in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.