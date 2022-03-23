See All Gastroenterologists in Huber Heights, OH
Dr. Atindra Chatterji, MD

Gastroenterology
3.8 (14)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Atindra Chatterji, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huber Heights, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from Mgm Medical College and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Chatterji works at Dr Atindra N Chatterji in Huber Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Duodenitis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr Atindra N Chatterji
    8701 Troy Pike Ste 70, Huber Heights, OH 45424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 233-5816

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia
Duodenitis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Hernia
Duodenitis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis

Treatment frequency



Hernia
Duodenitis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophagitis
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Reflux Esophagitis
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Duodenal Ulcer
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Constipation
Dehydration
Diarrhea
Dysphagia
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Hepatitis C
Impedance Testing
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Pancreatitis
Peptic Ulcer
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Wireless pH Testing
Anal or Rectal Pain
Autoimmune Diseases
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Tumor
Blood Disorders
Cancer
Celiac Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Cholelithiasis
Cirrhosis
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Dilation
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Varices
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Heartburn
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis D
Hepatitis E
Ileus
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Local Anesthesia
Malnutrition
Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Pelvic Exams
Pneumatic Dilations (PD)
Pyloric Stenosis
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Stomal Ulcer
Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vomiting Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • Butler Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • First Health
    • Flora Midwest (PPOM)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • GENERAL
    • Health Span
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Mt. Carmel
    • Nationwide
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • PHCS
    • Ryan White
    • Superior Dental Care
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Atindra Chatterji, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306942214
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Gastroenterology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wright State University School Of Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • wright State University Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mgm Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Atindra Chatterji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chatterji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chatterji has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chatterji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chatterji works at Dr Atindra N Chatterji in Huber Heights, OH. View the full address on Dr. Chatterji’s profile.

    Dr. Chatterji has seen patients for Hernia, Duodenitis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chatterji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chatterji. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chatterji.

