Overview

Dr. Atindra Chatterji, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huber Heights, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from Mgm Medical College and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Chatterji works at Dr Atindra N Chatterji in Huber Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Duodenitis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.