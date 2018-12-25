See All Nephrologists in San Luis Obispo, CA
Dr. Atipon Kangwanpornsiri, MD

Nephrology
4.2 (16)
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Atipon Kangwanpornsiri, MD

Dr. Atipon Kangwanpornsiri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY-SIRIRAJ HOSPITAL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kangwanpornsiri works at James w. Thornton M.D., F.A.C.S., Inc. in San Luis Obispo, CA with other offices in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kangwanpornsiri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    San Luis Primary Medical Group Inc
    77 Casa St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 269-1500
  2. 2
    Clinica Plaza
    2801 Santa Maria Way, Santa Maria, CA 93455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 934-5400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertension
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 25, 2018
    Dr Kangwanpornsiri is an excellent doctor he is very straightforward and knowledgeable. He took the time to review my sister's case carefully and gave us realistic expectations. He made sure that every part of her diagnosis and medications were taken care of by himself or an appropriate specialist.
    About Dr. Atipon Kangwanpornsiri, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487854816
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY-SIRIRAJ HOSPITAL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
