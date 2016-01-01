Overview

Dr. Atiq Rehman, MB BS is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Rehman works at Millennium Pain Center in Chicago, IL with other offices in Bloomington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.