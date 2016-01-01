Dr. Atiq Rehman, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atiq Rehman, MB BS is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center and Silver Cross Hospital.
Millenium Pain Center - Chicago Resurrection Medical Center7435 W Talcott Ave, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 792-5177TuesdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Millennium Pain Center2406 E Empire St, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 662-4321Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Atiq Rehman, MB BS
- Pain Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York Buffalo
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Fauji Foundation College
- Anesthesiology
