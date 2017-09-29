Dr. Atlee Johnson III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atlee Johnson III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Atlee Johnson III, MD
Dr. Atlee Johnson III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson III works at
Dr. Johnson III's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Salisbury Urology911 W Henderson St Ste 110, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (704) 908-2126
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson III?
Over 40 visits in 30 years and never a problem
About Dr. Atlee Johnson III, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1194709675
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson III works at
Dr. Johnson III has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.