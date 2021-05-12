Dr. Atousa Ghaneian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghaneian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atousa Ghaneian, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine|St George's University and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Henderson Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Ghaneian's Office Locations
Healthy Kids Care at Surnise3196 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 411, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (888) 403-9501Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Henderson Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Medicaid
- Sierra Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
This office is so nice and the staff is super friendly and easy to work with. I can get my child in anytime we need. Our questions and concerns are always addressed. I enjoy visiting Dr. Atousa office very much and so does my child! We have now followed her over the last few years and each time our visits are great. Thank you all Healthy Kids Care!
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Persian, Russian and Spanish
- 1104050996
- St Joseph's Medical Center|St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center|St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
- Saint George`s University / School of Medicine|St George's University
- Pediatrics
Dr. Ghaneian speaks Armenian, Persian, Russian and Spanish.
