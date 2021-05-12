See All Pediatricians in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Atousa Ghaneian, MD

Pediatrics
4.0 (42)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Atousa Ghaneian, MD

Dr. Atousa Ghaneian, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine|St George's University and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Henderson Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Ghaneian works at Healthy Kids Care at Sunrise in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ghaneian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healthy Kids Care at Surnise
    3196 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 411, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 403-9501
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Henderson Hospital
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cough
Immunization Administration
Fever
Cough
Immunization Administration
Fever

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Immunization Administration
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Infection
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Child and Adolescent Development
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Developmental Delay
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Earwax Removal
Excessive Sweating
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heartburn
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infectious Diseases
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sinusitis
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Atousa Ghaneian, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian, Persian, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104050996
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St Joseph's Medical Center|St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center|St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Saint George`s University / School of Medicine|St George's University
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Atousa Ghaneian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghaneian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghaneian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghaneian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghaneian works at Healthy Kids Care at Sunrise in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Ghaneian’s profile.

    Dr. Ghaneian speaks Armenian, Persian, Russian and Spanish.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghaneian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghaneian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghaneian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghaneian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

