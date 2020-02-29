Overview of Dr. Atoussa Farough, MD

Dr. Atoussa Farough, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stafford, VA. They completed their residency with Washington Hospital Center/Georgetown University Hospital



Dr. Farough works at Cardinal Internal Medicine in Stafford, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.