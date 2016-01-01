Dr. Kay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atrac Kay, MD
Overview of Dr. Atrac Kay, MD
Dr. Atrac Kay, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Kay's Office Locations
Neuroscience Department3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 970-2670
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Atrac Kay, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1811188006
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kay. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kay.
