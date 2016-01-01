Dr. Atrayee Basu-Mallick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basu-Mallick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atrayee Basu-Mallick, MD
Overview of Dr. Atrayee Basu-Mallick, MD
Dr. Atrayee Basu-Mallick, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College and Hospital Kolkata West Bengal University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Basu-Mallick's Office Locations
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases925 Chestnut St Ste 320A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Atrayee Basu-Mallick, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1770802795
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Medical College and Hospital Kolkata West Bengal University of Health Sciences
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basu-Mallick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basu-Mallick accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basu-Mallick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basu-Mallick has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer and Soft Tissue Sarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basu-Mallick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
166 patients have reviewed Dr. Basu-Mallick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basu-Mallick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basu-Mallick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basu-Mallick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.