Dr. Haruyama has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atsuko Haruyama, MD
Overview of Dr. Atsuko Haruyama, MD
Dr. Atsuko Haruyama, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine.
Dr. Haruyama works at
Dr. Haruyama's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente North Hollywood Medical Office5250 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601 Directions (833) 574-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I am seeing Dr. Haruyama for a third pregnancy. She is a great listener, enthusiastic and kind. I appreciate that she remembers me and my kids, and seems genuinely invested in the health of myself and my child. She has always listened to my concerns and addressed them in meaningful ways.
About Dr. Atsuko Haruyama, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1699842518
Education & Certifications
- La Co University Southern Ca Womens Chldns Hosp
- University of Hawaii School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haruyama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Haruyama. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haruyama.
